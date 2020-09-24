Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 37,489 after 141 more people tested positive for the virus.

The new cases were detected after testing 3,307 samples over the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 134 were Kenyan nationals while seven were foreigners with the youngest new patient being a four-year-old and the eldest being a 74-year-old.

CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi noted that Trans Nzoia county had taken the lead in number of new infections with 28 new cases.

Other counties by number of new infections were;- Nakuru (24), Nairobi (14), Migori (8), Turkana (5), Bungoma (2), Murang'a, Busia, Nyeri and Vihiga with one case each.

Deaths and Recoveries

CAS Mwangangi also reported five more Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising Kenya's death toll to 669.

81 patients were discharged on Thursday, 69 from various hospitals and 12 from the home-based care programme bringing the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 24,334.

