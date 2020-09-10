Kenya has confirmed 143 new Covid-19 cases after testing 3,854 samples over the last 24 hours.

In a briefing on Thursday, Health CAS Rashid Aman reported that of the new infections 129 were Kenyan citizens while 14 were foreigners.

85 of the new cases were among men and 55 among women while the youngest infected person was a nine-month-old infant and the eldest an 83-year-old.

Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 35,603.

Deaths and Recoveries

Five patients succumbed to the disease bringing Kenyans death toll to 612.

On a positive note, 490 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. 248 from home based care and 242 from various health facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,047.