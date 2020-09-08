Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 35,356 after 151 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours.

The cases were detected after testing of 2,552 samples at various labs in the country.

Of the cases, 74 accounted for male infectees while 77 were female.

149 Kenyans and 2 foreigners tested positive with the youngest infected person having been a 3-year-old and the eldest being a 74-year-old.

Health CAS Rashid Aman

Deaths and Recoveries

Recoveries now stand at 21,483 after a total of 173 more people were discharged; 107 from home-based care and 66 from various hospitals.

There were no new fatalities for the day maintaining Kenya's death toll at 599.

