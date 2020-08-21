Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 31,763 after 322 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi confirmed the numbers adding that 4,470 more samples had been tested by various labs in the country.

Kenyan nationals were 313 while foreigners were nine. Of the number 179 were male and 143 females.

By county distribution Nairobi has the highest number of new cases at 106, Kajiado (43), Machakos (25), Nakuru (25), Kiambu (23), Kisii (23), Busia (13), Mombasa (11), Bomet (5), Garissa, Homa Bay and Nandi (4 cases each), Uasin Gishu, Kitui, Nyandarua, Taita Taveta and Turkana (3 cases each), Nyamira (2), Vihiga, Murang'a had 1 case each.

Deaths and Recoveries

288 people also recovered from the disease bringing the total number rof recoveries to 18,157. Of the recoveries, 190 were discharged from home-based-care and 98 from hospitals.

Kenya's total death toll now stands at 532 after 16 more people succumbed to the virus.