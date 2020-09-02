Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday announced that 178 more Kenyans had tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

Kenya's total case load now stands at 34,493.

The 178 were detected out of the testing of 3,474 samples at various labs in the country.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Deaths and Recoveries

238 more patients recovered from the disease, 187 from home-based care and 51 from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries to 20,449.

Four more people succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's total death toll to 581.

The numbers were announced as CS Kagwe appeared before a joint parliamentary committee probing how Covid-19 donations from the Jack Ma Foundation were distributed.

