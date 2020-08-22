Police in Wote, Makueni County have arrested 18 people found partying in a private residence.

The individuals were caught in the residence engaged in what police termed as a drinking spree.

The home belonged to a 37-year-old who had been on the police radar after complaint filed by neighbours.

"Police officers on patrol raided the said homestead in Malivani village of Unoa Sub-location in Wote location and found a group of people in a drinking spree in gathering playing loud music against the directives on Covid-19 control and preventive measures," the police report read in part.

The 18 were booked at the Makueni Police Station with police noting that others had evaded arrest.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim confirmed the incident adding that the alcohol distributor who provided drinks for the house party would have his license revoked permanently.