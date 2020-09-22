The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced new measures to guide the burial of Covid-19 victims in Kenya.

During the presser from Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi announced that family members will have greater involvement in the final rites for those who die from Covid-19 related complications.

The CAS outlined two major rules that will be in effect going forward as follows:-

Ministry of Health teams in full PPEs will be withdrawn from the burials going forward. Instead, an official will supervise at a distance as family members conduct the ceremony. Families will now be allowed to participate as pall bearers. Dr Mwangangi, however, cautioned the families to ensure that those appointed as pall bearers should be non-risk individuals; no elderly persons, persons living with health conditions and children will be allowed to participate as pall bearers.

CAS Mwangangi further advised families to ensure restricted contact with the body is maintained even as they are allowed to carry out burial rites in accordance with their beliefs and customary laws.

She further emphasized that social distancing and other MoH Covid-19 safety protocols will still apply to the burials.

