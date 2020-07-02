Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi on Thursday announced changes that his team are planning to take in Nairobi.

The first change involves the payment of parking fees within the city per hour.

The change has been brought about following the automation of parking facilities which has already been rolled out.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi during a past press briefing

"We have integrated the automation of Desai Road, Machakos Bus Station, Sunken Car Park and the Nairobi Law Courts Parking into the Nairobi Revenue Service Programme," Badi announced.

The second change involves the closure of 80 dumpsites which the authority claims are being run illegally.

DG Badi explained that the move is in line with efforts to clear garbage collections cartels in the city.

He explained that since coming to power, NMS identified 110 illegal dumpsites and has so far cleared solid waste from 82 of these sites.

The NMS body was recently lauded by President Uhuru Kenyatta for their performance in the first 100 days in operation.

