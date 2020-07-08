Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that a total of 257 health workers have so far been infected with the novel Covid-19 disease.

He explained that all the infected workers are personnel attending to Coronavirus patients in the country.

In a statement from Makueni County, the CS outlined that four of the infected front line workers are from the Eastern region county.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a past Covid-19 briefing at Afya House

"For all those who have been exposed, I want to assure them that the government is committed to ensuring that all our front line soldiers are protected at all times by making available the necessary PPEs and other commodities. I, therefore, want to take this opportunity to thank all health care workers for putting their lives at risk as we manage our patients," he stated.

Health Care hires

CS Kagwe also noted that the county had hired a number of health care workers in light of the ongoing pandemic.

"I am impressed by the level of preparedness by most areas visited. Makueni County, in particular, has been extremely organized, and has demonstrated a high standard of readiness.

"We have hired 252 healthcare personnel of all cadres, for Makueni County, to boost human resource capacity, while the process of hiring another 110 is on-going," he stated.