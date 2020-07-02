The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced 268 new confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country bringing the total to 6,941.

CAS Rashid Aman reported that the new cases were discovered after testing 2,074 samples in 24 hours.

Out of the new infections, 259 are Kenyan citizens while nine are foreigners.

Health CAS Rashid Aman during a past Covid-19 press briefing.

By gender, 160 of the new Coronavirus patients are male and 108 are female. The youngest new patient is one year old and the eldest is 80 years old.

By County, the cases were distributed as follows: Nairobi 175, Mombasa 28, Busia 18, Kiambu 11, Kajiado (9), Migori (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Machakos (6), Narok (2), Makueni (1), & Muranga (1).

20 more patients were discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,109.

The total death toll rose to 152 after three new deaths were announced.