The Naivasha GK Prison has registered three new cases of Covid-19 infectios among its staff.

The positive cases were identified as two members of the accounts department and one prison warder.

Prison authorities assured reporters that none of the 2,000 inmates held at the facility have contracted the virus.

The authorities further stated that one of the three infected persons is being treated at Tigoni Hospital while two others are in isolation at the prison's staff quarters.

Some inmates, however, raised concerns over an ongoing water shortage that could prove detrimental to preventive measures against spread of the Coronavirus infection.

"Currently we have a shortage of water within the prison staff quarters a move that has affected hand washing efforts and its time the department acted on this," one inmate conveyed.