Worrying details have emerged following the death a 32-year-old nurse from Homa Bay County shorty after she recovered from Covid-19.

The nurse tested positive for the disease on 20th July and was, after two consecutive negative tests, declared Covid-free on 29th July.

During the course of treatment, the nurse delivered her child at 33 weeks on July 24.

She had sought treatment at Rachuonyo Sub-county Hospital where she accused ICU staff of neglecting her after she tested positive for Coronavirus.

She would later be transferred to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where she was later pronounced dead on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we have lost her. One of her lungs collapsed due to Covid-19," Kisii County Public Health Director Richard Onkware confirmed.

Kisii County Health executive Sarah Omache added: "We quarantined her contacts, including relatives and medics who handled her in the ICU. Claims that she was abandoned are false."

