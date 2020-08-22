Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 32,188 after 355 people were confirmed to be positive after 5,724 samples were tested over 24 hours.

339 of the new cases are Kenyan nationals while 16 are foreigners with men accounting for 213 of the new infections and women being 142.

By county, the new infections were distributed as follows; Nairobi (118), Mombasa (25), Nakuru (25), Kiambu (23), Kajiado & Migori (20 each), Machakos (18), Lamu (15), Kisumu, Narok & Laikipia (9 each), Homa Bay (7), Busia & Bomet (6), Taita Taveta, Kitui, Kericho (5 each), Garissa, Uasin Gishu, Murang'a & Kirinyaga (4 each), Kisii (3), Samburu (2), Vihiga, Marsabit, Meru, Kwale, Kilifi, Embu, Nandi & Tana River (1 each).

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Deaths and Recoveries

296 Covid-19 patients also recovered from the disease and were discharged, 202 from home-based care and 94 from various hospitals.

Kenya's total number of recoveries now stands at 18,453.

10 people also lost the battle to the virus raising Kenya's fatalities to 542.

