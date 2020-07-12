The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the 10,000 mark after 379 new people were confirmed to be positive.

The new total rose to 10,105 after 7,050 samples were tested.

A brief by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe sent to newsrooms on Sunday outlined that 376 of the new cases are Kenyan citizens while three are foreigners.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a past Covid-19 briefing

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of new infections at 209 cases while Kiambu registered 49 new cases becoming the county with the day's second highest number of infections.

Distribution by county was outlined as Busia (38), Migori (19), Mombasa (16), Kajiado (12), Uasin Gishu (8), Lamu (6), Machakos and Nakuru (5) each and Garissa, Isiolo, Kericho, Nyamira, Nyeri and Trans-Nzoia (1) case each.

In Nairobi, Kibra had the highest number of cases at 52, Langata (45), Kamukunji (28), Dagoretti North and Makadara (17) each, Embakasi Central (9), Embakasi East (8), Westlands (7), Dagoretti South,Embakasi West, Kasarani and Roysambu (4) cases each, Ruaraka, Embakasi South (2) cases each and Mathare and Starehe (1) case each.

49 patients were discharged from medical care bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,881.

One pmore person succumbed to the disease bringing the country's total number of fatalities to 185.

