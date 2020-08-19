Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday confirmed that 379 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The were detected from 3,867 samples that had been tested in the said period. Of the new infections, 372 were Kenyan nationals while seven were foreigners.

By gender, 223 men and 156 women tested positive bringing Kenya's case load to 31,015.

County distribution saw Kiambu County rise to second place in the number of new infections.

Nairobi reported 219 new cases, Kiambu (40), Uasin Gishu (28), Kajiado (14), Machakos (13), Kisumu (10), Mombasa (7), Kericho (6), Bomet & Baringo (5 each), Nandi & Nyeri (4), Narok (3), Busia, Garissa, Homa Bay & Kilifi (2 cases each), Kirinyaga, Kisii, Makueni, Nyamira, Taita Taveta & Trans Nzoia each with one case.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi during a recent Covid-19 briefing

Deaths and Recoveries

The CAS further noted that 244 more patients had recovered from the infection raising the total number of recoveries to 17,612.

Dr Mwangangi also confirmed that 19 more people had succumbed to the virus, 18 of them having had pre-existing conditions. Kenya's fatalities now stand at 506.