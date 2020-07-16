The total number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 11,673 after 421 more people tested positive for the infection.

409 are Kenyan citizens while 12 are foreigners with 297 being men and 124 being women.

The new positive cases were discovered from a sample size of 3,895 bringing the total number of tests conducted in Kenya to 230,096.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Deaths and Recoveries

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe relayed that eight more patients had succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 217.

570 patients had also been discharged after recovering from the infection bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,638.

CS Kagwe delivered the briefing from Nakuru County where he was on official business to assess the county's preparedness.

