Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 17,975 after the Ministry of Health registered 440 new cases on Monday.

The new cases were discovered after 3,197 samples were tested in various labs over the past 24 hours.

A statement from MoH further outlined that 437 are Kenyans while three are foreigners, with 286 males and 154 females.

The Ministry also reported five new fatalities to make a total of 285 patients who have succumbed to the disease and 90 new recoveries bringing the total to 7,833.

Baringo County joined the list of counties with Coronavirus patients after reporting five infections.

The distribution of cases by counties was led by Nairobi with 326 cases followed by Machakos (32), Kajiado (17), Kiambu (17), Uasin Gishu (13), Mombasa (10), Murang’a (5), Baringo (5), Kilifi (2), Busia (2), Wajir (2), Nandi (2), Nyeri (1), Embu (1), Taita-Taveta (1) and Tharaka-Nithi (1).

In Nairobi, the 326 cases are in Langata (59), Embakasi East (46), Westlands (38), Embakasi West (29), Kibra (23) Dagoretti North (17) Embakasi South (16), Kasarani (16), Makadara (15), Embakasi Central (14), Embakasi North (13), Roysambu (10), Ruaraka (10), Starehe (10), Kamukunji (6), Dagoretti South (3), Mathare (1).