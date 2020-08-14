The Ministry of Health on Friday announced 580 new confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in the country bringing the new total to 29,334.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi relayed that the new cases had been detected after testing of 5,458 samples in the last 24 hours.

530 of the new infectees were Kenyan nationals while 50 were foreigners with 336 accounting for infections among men and 244 among women.

The youngest infected person for the day was a 1-year-old while the eldest was a 90-year-old.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

The distribution by county was as follows: Nairobi (375), Kiambu (53), Machakos (23), Busia (17), Mombasa (15), Nakuru (15), Kajiado (14), Kisumu (12), Lamu (10), Nyeri (7), Laikipia (3), Baringo (2), Kisii (2), Turkana (2), Vihiga (2), Garissa (1), Bungoma (1), Murang’a (1), Nyandarua (1), Siaya (1), and Trans Nzoia (1).

Deaths and Recoveries

The CAS announced that 198 patients had recovered from the disease and been discharged; 119 from home-based care and 79 from various hospitals.

Total number of recoveries in Kenya now stands at 15,298.

Four people, however, succumbed to the disease raising Kenya's death toll to 465.