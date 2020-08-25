Protests have broken out in Mombasa County as residence voice their disapproval of the embezzlement of Covid-19 funds.

Police lobbed teargas at the protesters who marched within the Mombasa Central Business District (CBD).

Six protesters were arrested during the altercation with police.

Protests against misappropriation of Covid-19 funds in Mombasa

Nairobi, Kisumu protests

Similar protests have been witnessed in Nairobi and Kisumu over the past few days with civil society leaders getting arrested.

The protests in Nairobi saw a number of groups gather at the Freedom Corner on Friday last week, where they were similarly dispersed by teargas.

In Kisumu, 25 lobby groups mounted protests and held a press conference to air their concerns.

They demanded an address to the nation by President Uhuru Kenyatta concerning the exposed Covid-19 graft in state agencies.

They also demanded quick action against those mentioned in the fresh corruption scandals.

