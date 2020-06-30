Panic has gripped the Kenyan parliament after six of its members were reported to be positive for the novel Coronavirus disease.

Reports further indicate that one of the six positive MPs is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The six are said to have been interacting freely with their colleagues at the August House leading a majority of MPs to seek emergency tests to ascertain their well-being.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi with Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka during a past public function

The Standard has further reported that one of the infectees is a high-ranking member of the National Assembly who may have interacted with more than 20 other members.

"There is a major scare. Many of those who interacted with him have had to go for tests, and this figure might even be higher by Monday (yesterday) when the results of the majority who voluntarily did the tests are released.

"I know at least six MPs have so far turned positive and are in hospitals, one is in ICU," an MP who spoke on anonymity said.

the MP further explained that a first-time legislator contracted the virus from close interaction with the member in ICU and went on to infect another member from the Coastal region.