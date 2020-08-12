The Ministry of Heath on Wednesday confirmed 679 new Covid-19 infections bringing Kenya's total case load to 28,104.

The new cases were detected after 6,590 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

658 of the new infections were Kenyan nationals while 21 were foreigners.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi (349), Kiambu (69), Kajiado (35), Machakos (25), Nyeri (23), Garissa (18), Mombasa (16), Kericho (14), Uasin Gishu (13), Nyandarua (13), Tharaka Nithi (11), Laikipia (9), Nakuru (8), Migori (8), Kisumu (7), Nandi (6), Busia (6), Meru (5), Murang'a, Kirinyaga and Lamu with 5 cases each, Tana River and Trans Nzoia (4 each), Homa Bay and Embu (3 each), Kitui and Vihiga (2 each), Narok and Kilifi (2 each), Kakamega, Samburu, Baringo, Siaya, Bomet, Taita Taveta and Nyamira (1 each).

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi during a recent Covid-19 briefing

Kenya's Covid-19 Deaths and Recoveries

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi also announced that 18 more people had succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities in Kenya to 456.

CAS Mwagangi noted that a KeMRI director is among those who succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours.

"We have lost an astute health worker who was working at KeMRI as Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kamau Mugenda. He was an exemplary worker who will be remembered for his contributions in human resource development, automation of the institute's processes and for infrastructural developments. He is to be buried today," Dr Mwangangi conveyed along with condolences to his family.

The total number of recoveries for the day stood at 743 with 685 from home based care while 58 were patients in health facilities. Cumulative number of recoveries stands at 14,610.