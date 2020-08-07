Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced that 727 new positive Covid-19 cases had been confirmed in Kenya after testing 6,814 samples in 24 hours.

Kenya's case load now stands at 25,138.

"Men continue to lead (in the number of new infections) at 539 against women at 188. We must honesty ask ourselves as men, what is going on?" the CS posed.

The CS also confirmed 674 new recoveries with 549 having been discharged from health facilities and 125 from home-based care.

14 people also succumbed to the illness bringing the total number of fatalities to 413.

