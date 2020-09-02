Former journalist Tony Gachoka has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to take action within the next 24 hours.

Gachoka's plea came just hours after Jubilee party Vice Chairperson David Murathe bashed him during an interview with Citizen TV.

The Point Blank host claimed that Mr Murathe has only become hostile to him following Gachoka's alleged exposé of the people behind the Kemsa scandal.

The former journalist further pleaded with the president to consider his request on account of their, unbeknown to many, close friendship.

"I have chosen NOT to show off like Murathe has over the last 8 years using your name. Things are different because of Covidgate. If you move in 24 hrs everyone will be shaking," Gachoka tweeted.

The TV host was, however, not clear on what action he wanted the president to take.

Tweet by Tony Gachoka

Gachoka versus Murathe

Gachoka has previously accused Murathe and his own brother of being behind the embezzlement of resources at Kemsa.

Responding to the accusation, Mr Murathe stated that nobody should pay attention to Gachoka.

"The less that is said about TG the better. Everybody knows the history of Tony Gachoka, his family and mine were all in the wines and spirits business but Tony ran down the family business, stripped it dead when his brother William and their siblings were studying in Europe," Murathe clapped back.