The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into an incident involving Olenguruone police station deputy OCS David Kiprotich.

Kiprotich and his colleagues are indicted in a viral video which depicted them dragging a woman on the ground while she was tied to a moving motorcycle.

"IPOA this [Wednesday] morning learnt of an incident in which members of the National Police Service allegedly tied a woman to a motorcycle, drove the vehicle while dragging and whipping the woman.

A woman being dragged by a moving motorcycle in Kuresoi South after she allegedly stole from Olenguruone police station deputy OCS David Kiprotich

"IPOA on its own motion this afternoon launched investigations into the allegations of assault, injury and any other misconduct against the police officers," a statement from IPOA read.

Theft incident

Reports allege that Kiprotich and his colleagues in Kuresoi South constituency decided to mete the unconventional form of justice on the woman after she was accused of theft.

Ms Mercy Cherono, 21, and two others are suspected of having stolen from the deputy OCS' house.

The gang allegedly made away with Sh10,000, police uniform, a television set and sub-woofer.