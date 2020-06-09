Attorney General Kihara Kariuki has addressed Chief Justice David Maraga’s claims of law disobedience by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, the AG said the CJ has direct access of communication to the President.

AG Kihara accused the Chief Justice of taking a personal slant in his public criticism on the president.

"We shall respond to him directly with respect to issues which are not subject to ongoing cases. The Executive will not discuss cases before the court," the AG said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief Justice David Maraga

Disobeying court orders

“These public attacks which have not taken a decidedly personal slant are not only a breach of established norms of Government,” AG Kariuki stated.

He further defended the President saying the latter has been issuing Executive orders since 2013 and had not in any way interfered with the Judiciary.

On Monday, CJ Maraga accused President Kenyatta of disobeying court orders and refusing to appoint 41 judges proposed by the Judicial Service Commission.

He further claimed that his efforts to get an audience with the President over the appointments had failed.