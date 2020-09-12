Agriculture CS Peter Munya has lashed out against Deputy President William Ruto following the DP's recent comments on the khat, "miraa" trade.

DP Ruto, in an interview with Weru TV, had asked miraa farmers to consider planting other cash crops since the main market for the product has been affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

DP Ruto had reasoned that Kenya's main market for khat is Somalia, which ceased the trade over the maritime border dispute.

CS Munya has since told off the DP asking him to keep "Tanga Tanga" politicks away from miraa trade.

"We do not want Tanga Tanga and others in miraa market issue. There were people on TV telling us to seek alternatives. As a miraa community, it is the mainstay," the CS stated.

DP Ruto had offered to help the farmers begin to diversify their crops in order to tap into markets that are working.

The CS, however, asked the farmers to ignore the help offered by the DP and focus on the mainstay.

He went on to caution that the farmers should wait on President Uhuru Kenyatta to handle the matter through diplomatic channels.

"I have pleaded with the President to intervene. It is the government led by the president that is pursuing the issue diplomatically," the CS stated.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya

