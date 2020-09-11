At least three passengers were on Friday injured after an aircraft they were travelling in crashed.

The aircraft is said to have lifted off from Maasai Mara a few minutes before it crashed in Maji Moto area in Narok South, Narok county.

Aircraft crashed in Narok after leaving Maasai Mara

It remains unclear what may have caused the crash and the identities of the passengers involved in the crash.

