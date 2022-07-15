Airtel and Telkom customers can now use pay bill

"With pay bill interoperability, customer customers can now make payments for utilities, schools, businesses and other services providers, without regard to the network they are on," said CBK.

Previously, customers from Airtel and Telkom were not able to use the pay bill function, leading them to seek alternative methods that cost more money.

CBK has assured that vendors and customers will be able to complete payment no matter the network they are in.

"Now for the first time it will not matter what network a customer a vendor or other biller is on in order to complete a payment directly, this, in turn, means the elimination of inconveniences and wasteful duplication," the statement from CBK read.

CBK also noted that over 560,00 vendors & billers and nearly 28 million customers will benefit from the seamless payment ecosystem.

CBK applauded the mobile money providers for their partnership in achieving the creation payment ecosystem.

"The full interoperability will facilitate the deepening of digitilisation, this will bring us close to attaining the vision of a secure fast efficient and collaborative payments system that supports financial inclusion and innovation that benefit Kenyans," stated CBK.