An Al Shabaab militant who participated in the 2015 El Adde massacre of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers has surrendered to Kenyan authorities.

The terrorist, Khalif Abdinoor Mohamed, is said to have gotten in touch with Burahale Police Station boss who facilitated his travel to Mandera.

The suspect told police that he has been a member of the terrorist group since 2013 and had only escaped on August 30, 2020.

Police say that the suspect will be transported to nairobi for further interrogation to establish the motive of his surrender.

Militants never spend more than 3 nights in one place

Among the details the militant volunteered is the structure of the working groups deployed long the Kenya-Somali border.

He disclosed that he has been serving as part of a contingent manning the Elram and Khorof Harar areas on the Kenya-Somali border.

He added that the militia are placed in groups of 30-35 but operate i much smaller groups.

He conveyed that they never spend more than three nights in one location as part of their modus operandi.