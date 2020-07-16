Concerns have been raised over the increasing number of medics contracting the novel Covid-19 infection in Kenya.

According to numbers from the Ministry of Health, over 300 health practitioners are infected with the disease.

Eight of these cases are medics from Kenyatta National Hospital who tested positive for the infection over two days. Sources have confirmed that a majority of the cases are staffers at the Paediatric Department.

File image of a doctor gearing up to enter the KNH isolation ward AFP

Why Kenyan medics getting infected with Covid-19

Medics have complained over their increased exposure to the coronavirus infection as cases in the country continue to soar.

Kenya National Nurses Association Nairobi Chair Stella Githaiga explained that medics are more exposed to the infection due to low quality PPEs being supplied by the government.

The official explained that medics are forced to use surgical masks instead of the more effective N95 while attending to the infected patients.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has, however maintained that PPEs are in high supply to all public health facilities in the country.

While commenting on the rising cases of the Covid-19 infection at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, CS Kagwe stated that the medics will be misrepresenting facts in complaining about PPEs.