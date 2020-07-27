Aldai MP Cornelly Serem is mourning the death of his mother which took pace on Sunday afternoon.

In a messages posted on his Facebook page, the legislator confirmed the reports adding that his mother had been battling cancer.

"Today [Sunday] at 12.46 pm my mum HELLENA SEREM went to be with the Lord. For Every Happening God Has a PURPOSE. Thank you for your prayers, the burial will be on Thursday July 30, 2020 at our home in Mosombor," the MP posted.



Deputy President William Ruto is among those who conveyed their condolences to the MP through his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

"Our heartfelt condolences to Aldai MP Mheshimiwa Cornelly Serem as you grieve the passing of your loving mother, Gogo Hellena Cherobon. She was a hardworking, inspiring and caring woman who devoted her life to community service.

"The Serem family, friends and the people of Aldai are in our thoughts and prayers during this tough time. Rest In Peace Gogo," DP Ruto posted.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang also posted: "My heartfelt condolence goes to Aldai MP Cornelly Serem following the passing on of his mother Hellena Cherobon Serem. May God grant him and the entire family strength and fortitude at this trying moment and may her soul rest in eternal peace."