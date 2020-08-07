Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday confirmed that all 47 counties have now recorded Covid-19 cases since Kenya established community transmission.

The CS had visited Kisii County where he was hosted by Governor James Ongwae.

He also emphasized the need for counties to be well prepared to handle even the most severe of cases.

"As the cases continue to increase across the country, it will not be possible to refer cases away from our respective counties. We must have the capacity to manage them," the CS cautioned.

CS Kagwe, however, asked Kenyans to bear in mind that there are various other illnesses that are plaguing the country, highlighting cancer as one of them.

He asked members of the public not to ignore seeking medical attention over fears of contracting the novel Coronavirus disease.

"We take note that patients are scared of coming to health facilities because they believe they will get infected with COVID-19. We have taken measures to ensure COVID facilities are separated from other facilities. So msiogope, endeni hospitalini kama uko na ugonjwa," the CS urged.