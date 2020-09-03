Deputy President William Ruto has once again stirred controversy by stating that there is no reason to amend the 2010 Constitution as proposed by the BBI report.

The amendments have been championed by the President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga pact.

The second-in-command reasoned that there are greater matters which need to be attended to before Kenya can consider the constitutional changes.

"This is not the time to amend the Constitution, all is not well in government," the DP urged during a prayer meeting held at his official Karen residence.

Deputy President William Ruto and Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika during a prayer meeting at Karen

The DP further asked Kenyans to pray for the country and against the ongoing divisive politics in Kenya.

"I am challenging you to pray against the devil that is dividing the country along political and tribal-ethnic lines so that God may help us to stay put together. You have a role to play in praying for divine intervention to unify the country ahead of the next General Election," he urged.

Jubilee Party

Dr Ruto further claimed that the Jubilee party is dysfunctional and divided.

He further asked politicians not to be sensitive to the needs of Kenyans as they face the effects of Covid-19.