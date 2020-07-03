Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri has spoken for the first time since Governor Anne Waiguru was impeached and saved by Senate.

While addressing mourners at a funeral in Mururi village, Mwea constituency, DG Ndambiri leveled accusations against his Governor and defended MCAs who forwarded the impeachment motion.

"Instead of blaming others, she should explain why millions of shillings were paid for no work done or payment of millions of shillings in her account," he stated.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru with her deputy Peter Ndambiri (Twitter)

He went on to state that Governor Waiguru must end her "shenanigans" and be accountable to the county assembly.

Ndambiri further claimed that the governor had gotten involved with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and joined Jubilee party politics to evade impeachment.

"No amount of political machination will stop Kirinyaga people from pursuing and demanding accountability," he added.

The DG also accused Waiguru of punishing MCAs who demand accountability from her by discriminating their wards in development projects.

"It’s their responsibility to play an oversight role for the Executive.

"I want to condemn what I have observed as discrimination in development by our governor, every person in this county has right for development irrespective of their political affliction. We should stop this backward political thinking," he stated.

