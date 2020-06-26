Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met two Kenyan carpenters behind the viral picnic table bench at his Karen residence.

Dr Ruto shared details of his meeting with the now famous Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno lauding them for their ingenuity.

"I was privileged to meet and interact with Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno, two enterprising Kenyans with innovative ideas on garden furniture. I was thrilled by their cutting-edge skills and efforts," the DP remarked.

The DP went on to order a number of convertible benches from the carpenters while bargaining for a better price.

"I have a field around here and I need three more units, how much would you charge me for the three? Sh100,000?" Dr Ruto asked, to which he was answered with a Sh50,000 charge for each bench.

"Please you have to consider your fellow hustler, you can't charge me that whole money. What would you charge rich people if you want to charge me Sh50,000 for one?" he further negotiated.

They later settled on a price and date of delivery to the DP's residence.