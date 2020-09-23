Betway, an international betting company operating in Kenya, has been ordered to remit Sh158 million in taxes owed to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The ruling by the Tax Appeals Tribunal includes Sh16.5 million withholding tax arrears.

Betway had moved to the tribunal seeking to have the withholding tax requirement on winnings revoked.

Among the most popular online gambling providers in the world, Betway has carved out a niche of its own in just a few years.

"According to the provisions of section 34 as at the period under review, the Withholding Tax should have been applied on the gross payouts. The Tribunal therefore finds that Withholding Tax is due and payable by the appellant," the Tribunal ruled.