After hours of a standoff between Bomet Senator Christopher Lang'at and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers, the Senator surrendered and was arrested outside his house.

Senator Lang'at stepped out of his house in Nyayo Estate on Monday morning at some minutes to noon.

His lawyers revealed that the police had not explained why the Senator was arrested only conveying that the Bomet OCS had issued the orders.

"We are yet to understand the reasons for his arrest. But if there is no crime that they (senators) have committed and the only reason as to why they are being held hostage is to prevent them from going to the Senate. Then this is the epitome of abuse of power," LSK Chair Nelson Havi stated as he accompanied Senator to Embakasi Police Station.

The arrest came just moments after his Samburu counterpart Ltumbesi Lelegwe was apprehended while enroute to Parliament.

Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala was also ambushed by a contingent of the DCI in his Kitengele residence at 3am on Monday morning.

The Senator, however, remained in his house to avoid arrest. While speaking to reporters, Malala stated that he was waiting for his lawyers to arrive before allowing the officers to arrest him.

The incidents caused a heated morning session at the Senate chambers where Senators were scheduled to debate the controversial Third basis revenue sharing formula.

Speaker Ken Lusaka later moved to adjourn the debate on account of the unexplained arrests.

