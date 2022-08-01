BrighterMonday bags Top E-recruitment Portal of the Year Award 2022

The company received the award at a ceremony held at Movenpick Hotel, in Nairobi after emerging top.

The Digital Tech 100 - previously known as Digital Tech Excellence Awards - gives a platform for the recognition and public celebration of exceptional companies that provide digital tech-based solutions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Firms battle it out for the coveted awards because it helps build the company image in potential clients' eyes and expand business prospects.

"We are excited and honoured to have won the Digital Tech 100 Award in the E-recruitment Portal category. This remains a big milestone for us. Having been operational for over 10 years, it is elevating to know that our presence and impact are being felt in the country and beyond the borders. We continuously work to bridge the African talent market gap by unlocking employment opportunities in the region and beyond," said Erick Wafula, Head of Marketing, BrighterMonday East Africa.

BrighterMonday helps businesses fill there their hiring requirements, by streamlining hiring procedures, which can be time-consuming and exhausting because it involves wading through hundreds and thousands of CVs.

This allows business owners who want to focus on the business side of things to entrust the company with their hiring needs.

There are hundreds of positions for jobseekers to pick from on the website, making it an ideal place to connect with their dream career.

The website is extremely user-friendly, allowing users to search for jobs by roles, levels of experience, and preferred locations.

Despite being a recruitment platform, the brand has ventured into partnerships and business process outsourcing (BPO) to tap into the African market and bridge the talent gap.

"We operate through offering online recruitment solutions, hybrid recruitment, partnerships and manpower outsourcing, that is BPO to create an all-rounded home of talent to bridge the African talent gap. " Wafula said.

“Our renewed mandate not only serves Kenya but Africa at large and we are hoping to be bigger and better in larger capacities in the coming years. Thank you for the recognition,” he added.

The brand has over 40,000 employers on its online platform and places over 1,600 talents in various roles every month.

BrighterMonday is currently the leading recruitment portal in Kenya with over 800,000 job candidates.