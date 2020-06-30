Bumula MP Moses Mwambu Mabonga was on Tuesday morning involved in a nasty road accident as he made his way to Nairobi.

The MP's car was mangled but he is said to have escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred at Timboroa area along the Eldoret-Nairobi highway.

Bumula MP Moses Mwambu Mabonga during a past public function

The MP is a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration having at one dared the president to prove his commitment to fighting corruption through mass firings.

"If you’re truly fighting corruption Mr. President..sack all CSs whose ministries have pending corruption cases," he stated in March 2019.

As an MP from the Western region, Mr Mabonga also took issue with the sacking of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa at the time.