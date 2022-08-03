Manu Chandaria set to receive medal alongside Dolly Parton

The billionaire will on October 13, 2022 receive the medal in New York alongside American superstar Dolly Parton, American entrepreneur Lyda Hill as well as Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family.

The medal awarded after every two years since 2001, is usually bestowed by the Carnegie family of institutions to philanthropists who reflect the values of Andrew Carnegie.

Andrew Carnegie was a Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist who believed "that the surplus wealth of the few should be administered for the good of the people,” reads a statement.

Chandaria awarded for establishing Chandaria Foundation

According to the Carnegie family of institutions, Chandaria has been awarded for establishing the Chandaria Foundation. The foundation has remained invested in higher education in Africa.

He has also been credited for endowing the Chandaria School of Business at United States International University–Africa and the Chandaria Centre for Performing Arts at the University of Nairobi.

The foundation also invests in the strengthening of healthcare infrastructures in Kenya, including support for both the Chandaria Accident and Emergency Centre at Nairobi Hospital and the Chandaria Medical Centre at Gertrude Children’s Hospital in Nairobi.