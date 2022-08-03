RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Manu Chandaria set to receive medal alongside Dolly Parton

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The 90-year-old will be the only non-American to receive the medal

Manu Chandaria, chairman of Comcraft Group, pauses as he speaks during the Commonwealth Games Business Conference in Glasgow, U.K., on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Manu Chandaria, chairman of Comcraft Group, pauses as he speaks during the Commonwealth Games Business Conference in Glasgow, U.K., on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Renowned and respected businessman Manu Chandaria is among this year’s Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients for his generosity and overall philosophy of giving.

Recommended articles

The billionaire will on October 13, 2022 receive the medal in New York alongside American superstar Dolly Parton, American entrepreneur Lyda Hill as well as Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family.

The medal awarded after every two years since 2001, is usually bestowed by the Carnegie family of institutions to philanthropists who reflect the values of Andrew Carnegie.

Andrew Carnegie was a Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist who believed "that the surplus wealth of the few should be administered for the good of the people,” reads a statement.

Manu Chandaria and his wife Aruna
Manu Chandaria and his wife Aruna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 90-year old billionaire Manu Chandaria in simple marriage ceremony at AG's office

According to the Carnegie family of institutions, Chandaria has been awarded for establishing the Chandaria Foundation. The foundation has remained invested in higher education in Africa.

He has also been credited for endowing the Chandaria School of Business at United States International University–Africa and the Chandaria Centre for Performing Arts at the University of Nairobi.

The foundation also invests in the strengthening of healthcare infrastructures in Kenya, including support for both the Chandaria Accident and Emergency Centre at Nairobi Hospital and the Chandaria Medical Centre at Gertrude Children’s Hospital in Nairobi.

“It’s a basic principle of the Gandhian philosophy: If you have wealth, you are not owners of the wealth. You really should go and help others who cannot help themselves,” revealed Chandaria in an interview with the African Philanthropy Forum.

READ: How billionaire Manu Chandaria is spending his retirement

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Machakos-based billionaire Chris Musau

Machakos billionaire buys 680 Hotel in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022

Farmers earn Sh221 million in four days after Uhuru's intervention

Michael Joseph, Chairman Safaricom, speaking at a media showcase for the launch of the company's 5G service in Kenya, March 26, 2021.

Safaricom replaces Michael Joseph as board Chair

Kenya Power Managing Director (Ag), Eng Geoffrey Muli (seated right) and Ethiopian Electric Power CEO, Eng Ashebir Balcha (seated left), during the PPA signing at Stima Plaza on July 28, 2022

Inside plan to split Kenya Power into 2 and new deal signed with Ethiopia