Call rates to drop after directive by Communications Authority

In a statement issued by the Communications Authority, network operators settled on an interim mobile termination rate and a fixed termination rate valid for a year before the rates are revised again.

“We are happy to announce that the Communication Authority of Kenya and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have through a consultative process mutually agreed on an interim Mobile Termination Rate (MTR) and Fixed Termination Rate of Sh0.58,” read the statement by the communications authority.

"The revised interim rate will apply for a period of 12 months from August 1, 2022. Upon conclusion of the Network Cost Study, the authority will without undue delay implement a new MTR and FTR," said the Communications Authority.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) are the costs that mobile operators charge one another for calls across networks. By reducing these costs from the earlier Sh0.99 to Sh0.58, it is expected that the calling rates will significantly reduce.

In December 2021, CAK directed an MTR reduction from Sh0.99 to Sh0.12 which was to start in 2022, however Safaricom one of the network service providers headed to court challenging the directive saying it was not properly reached.

A judgement from the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal delivered on Friday, August 5, indicated that the rates should be lowered.

With the adoption of the revised interim MTR and FTR of Sh0.58, it is expected that operators will remain incentivized to invest in quality and innovation as consumers enjoy affordable communication products and services.

"We all remain committed to fostering a thriving communications sector that plays a key role in the socio-economic development of the country," reads the statement by the Communications Authority