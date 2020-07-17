Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo has confirmed having tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

In a phone conversation heard by Pulselive, the journalist also relayed that he is asymptomatic and in isolation.

"The company [Royal Media Services] conducted mass testing and I can't even believe it... It's true. I'm positive but I don't even feel sick. Now I'm in isolation, just treating myself at home with ginger and lemon...it's very scary by the way," he said in the phone conversation.

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo. The journalist tested positive for Covid-19

The journalist conveyed that he was not immediately able to trace where he may have contracted the infection from.