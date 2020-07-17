Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday had a few words of advice for new Auditor General Nancy Gathungu as she took the oath of office at the Supreme Court.

Without mincing his words, the CJ assure Ms Gthungu that she would encounter challenges that come with working in a public office.

He, however, charged her to execute the mandate of her office regardless of who it would put her at loggerheads with.

"Very often it is the case in leadership positions in this country that you will counter challenges. As it were, you will step on toes, some of them very thick, including even if it is that of the Chief Justice, but you are required to discharge your duty without fear or favour.

"On many occasions Kenyans have been treated to reports of misuse and outright pilferage of public resources. The duty to prevent this kind of public theft and protect public resources falls on the office that you have been appointed to as well as the other agencies," the CJ stated.