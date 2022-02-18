RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Coca Cola wins historic $44 million court case filed by Kenya Revenue Agency

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
A Coca Cola bottling plant
A Coca Cola bottling plant
  • Kenya's Supreme Court judges refused to hear the case which was dismissed in 2013 by the appeal court.
  • According to the judges, re-opening the case again would not only unconscionable but also insensitive and cruel."
  • The suit was first instituted in 2012 against Coca Cola's franchises in Kenya namely: Mount Kenya Bottlers, Rift Valley Bottlers, Nairobi Bottlers and Kisii Bottlers.

Coca Cola's local franchises in Kenya have won a Sh5.6 billion ($44 million) court case that was filed against them by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Recommended articles

Kenya's Supreme Court judges refused to hear the case, noting that re-opening it after an earlier dismissal by the appeal court would be unconscionable, insensitive and cruel.

“We note that the dispute commenced in the High Court in October 2012, ten years ago, then moved to the Court of Appeal, over nine years ago in July 2013... To start the case all over again, for no fault of the respondents, is not only unconscionable but also insensitive and cruel,” the judges said.

Business Insider Africa understands that the litigation stemmed from a tax dispute dating back to 2012. First, there were speculations that Coca Cola's franchises (Mount Kenya Bottlers, Rift Valley Bottlers, Nairobi Bottlers and Kisii Bottlers) could be forced to pay taxes on the costs of washing and sanitising recycled bottles.

And then in 2012, the Kenya Revenue Authority surprisingly filed a suit against the soft drink maker, demanding that its franchises must pay accrued tax on the recycled containers, as well as penalties and interests for the period covering between 2006 and 2009.

But in 2013, the suit was dismissed by the appeal court for lacking merit, thus overturning an earlier ruling by a high court which had allowed the Kenyan agency to impose the taxes in the first place.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Tuskys 5-storey branch in Nairobi CBD auctioned for Sh650 million

Tusky Supermarket Imara Branch

Valentine's Day flowers: Kenya races to meet demands in Europe, deploys additional Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines cargo flights

Kenya asks Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines to deploy cargo flights in a bid to meet Valentine's Day flower demands in Europe

Uhuru shares special moment with Italian billionaire in Dubai [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta shares intimate moment with Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore in Dubai

Kenyans saved from paying upto Sh133 per litre for fuel

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station