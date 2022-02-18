Coca Cola wins historic $44 million court case filed by Kenya Revenue Agency

Kenya's Supreme Court judges refused to hear the case, noting that re-opening it after an earlier dismissal by the appeal court would be unconscionable, insensitive and cruel.

“We note that the dispute commenced in the High Court in October 2012, ten years ago, then moved to the Court of Appeal, over nine years ago in July 2013... To start the case all over again, for no fault of the respondents, is not only unconscionable but also insensitive and cruel,” the judges said.

Business Insider Africa understands that the litigation stemmed from a tax dispute dating back to 2012. First, there were speculations that Coca Cola's franchises (Mount Kenya Bottlers, Rift Valley Bottlers, Nairobi Bottlers and Kisii Bottlers) could be forced to pay taxes on the costs of washing and sanitising recycled bottles.

And then in 2012, the Kenya Revenue Authority surprisingly filed a suit against the soft drink maker, demanding that its franchises must pay accrued tax on the recycled containers, as well as penalties and interests for the period covering between 2006 and 2009.