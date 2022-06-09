Retail chains blamed for hiking prices of consumer goods

In a press release seen by this writer, Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro has warned retail chains against justifying the rise in prices to several factors affecting the world and Kenya in particular.

"Our attention is drawn to the increasing number of complaints on retail chains taking advantage of the impending general elections, high inflation and the Russian-Ukraine war to arbitrarily increase prices of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), "read the letter in part.

SG Mutoro in accused the chains of varying the prices in "an exorbitant manner," reiterating that the abuse of buyer power between supermarkets and manufactures has hurt the consumers.

Consumer boycott

The consumer watchdog further instructed the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to take action as soon as possible in order to restore order amongst retail chains countrywide.

"We call upon the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to take immediate actions to restore order within the retail chains, countrywide. Equally, we expect Retail Traders Association of Kenya (RETRAK) to rein in their members before we publicly cite them and call for consumer boycott," read the letter.

The Secretary General concluded by demanding that manufacturers display the updated version of their Retail Prices (RRP) on their website in order for customers to make price comparisons.