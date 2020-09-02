Nairobi businessman Chris Obure may walk scot-free in the matter where he is linked to the fatal shooting of car dealer Kevin Omwenga.

The development comes as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) failed to come up with charges against him.

Obure, who has previously faced charges on the misuse of firearms, has been in police custody since Wednesday last week.

Chris Obure and his co-accused Robert Ouko during a past court appearance

Omwenga's bodyguard, Robert Ouko, is believed to have been the one who pulled the trigger killing Omwenga on August 22, 2020.

Three guns belonging to the businessman were also confiscated and ballistics tests conducted.

The police are yet to determine the weapon that was used to kill Mr Omwenga.

It has also emerged that one of the guns belonging to the businessman had been confiscated after a dramatic incident at a nightclub.