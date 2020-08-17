Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has confirmed that people close to him have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Governor Nanok confirmed that the infections among his close contacts were detected following a mass testing initiative conducted recently.

Samples had also been collected from his wife and one of his children for testing.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok

One of those who tested positive is a security guard attached to the Governor's residence.

Nanok noted that he ordered mass testing for county officials following the incident with his security guard.

"The coronavirus visited my home but was swiftly identified while still at the gate. I travelled immediately from Eldoret to Lodwar by road to order a Covid-19 test for all, including senior officers in my administration.

“It was confirmed that some of my senior officers also tested positive," the Governor confirmed.

Turkana County reported its first Coronavirus case in May after having been among counties which had kept Covid-19 at bay for months.

The county's cumulative number of infections has remained relatively low with a majority of patients placed under home-based-care.