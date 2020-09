Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi will spend two more days in police custody following his day in court on Monday.

The legislator was charged with hate speech in a Nakuru court following a weekend where he evaded arrest and eventually surrendered to the police.

The prosecution had requested a 14-day detention for the MP to allow for investigations while the MP's lawyers made an application for bail.