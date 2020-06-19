The courts have issued an arrest warrant for former Karachuonyo Member of Parliament James Rege who failed to appear in court to face corruption charges.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Rege is among seven persons accused of misappropriation of funds in the procurement of telemedicine equipment.

Rege and six others allegedly made a Sh2 million payment from the Karachuonyo CDF kitty for the said items which were ever delivered.

Former Karachuonyo MP James Rege

EACC confirmed that four of the suspects had already been apprehended: Karachuonyo CDF Manager Michael Ocholla, ex-CDF Chair Pacifica Adero Kobe, one Samuel Okuta Lieta and Rege’s former personal assistant Festus Kennedy Ochieng'.

"Out of the four suspects arrested this [Friday] morning, three were arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court in Homa Bay and were released on bond," EACC Spokesman Yassin Amaro told reporters.

Rege is currently serving as the chairperson of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco). He served two terms as Karachuonyo MP under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.