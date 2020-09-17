Senior Resident Magistrate Brenda Bartoo has ruled out any claims of foul play in the death of former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Senior's death.

The courts ruled that there was no evidence to allegations that his sudden death was a cover-up or that there was interference of samples taken for a postmortem.

Lack of a submission by an independent UK pathologist, Dr Ian Galder, further contributed to discrediting the sample-tampering claim.

Former Makueni Senator, the late Mutula Kilonzo Senior

"It is indeed sad that we lost a dedicated servant to the republic in the manner as it may. I have evaluated all the evidence presented to court through this inquest and I am in agreement with the state that there is no evidence pointing to any person(s) having a hand in the cause of death of the late Mutula Kilonzo," the judge ruled.

The ruling comes seven years after the passing of the former Justice minister and Makueni Senator.

15 witnesses testified in the inquiry including workers at his ranch.

The former Senator died in his bedroom after taking pseudoephedrine medication together with a carbonated drink which increased the medication's potency.